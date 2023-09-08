SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Upstate woman accused of holding newspaper delivery driver at gunpoint

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was taken into custody after allegedly following a newspaper delivery driver and holding her at gunpoint.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly following a newspaper delivery driver and holding her at gunpoint.

Deputies said they met with the victim at around 3 a.m. after she reported that someone was following her.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the scene, the victim told them she was delivering newspapers around the Town of Rock Springs neighborhood when she noticed a driver, later identified as Mary Holmes, staring at her. The victim reported that she continued to deliver newspapers and eventually left the neighborhood, where Holmes pulled up next to her. The victim told deputies that she asked Holmes if she could help her, and the driver responded, “No you can’t.”

The victim told deputies that Holmes continued to follow her into the next neighborhood she went in, so she turned around, where Holmes confronted her and pulled out a gun, but the magazine fell out of it. The victim said she then left the area and contacted law enforcement.

Deputies stated that as they were talking with the victim, Holmes’ boyfriend called 911 and reported that she had been following someone she believed was stalking the neighborhood.

Deputies met with Holmes, and she stated that she was terrified after seeing a vehicle driving through her neighborhood that “didn’t belong there.” She added that someone had broken into a neighbor’s home a month ago, so she was scared it would happen to her. Holmes said she pulled out the gun in “fear for her life” but admitted she was in the wrong for continuing to follow the vehicle.

Following this interaction, deputies took Holmes into custody and charged her with pointing and presenting a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 4
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

The Irmo Fire District announced detectives have started an investigation following a crash...
Irmo detectives investigating after vehicle collided wth house
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 4
Members of the Children’s Committee listen to testimony during a public hearing at the South...
Committee hears ideas on how to help SC children, invites more input
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’
A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is...
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopen after crash in front of shopping center