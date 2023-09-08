SkyView
Upstate officer uses own money to pay woman’s power bill

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said heroism in the police department is not just about catching the bad guys.

According to the department, Officer Chris Trotter had an encounter with a woman who has severe medical issues.

She uses different types of medical equipment including a required heart monitor but due to recent scorching temperatures and the inability to pay her bill, she has not been able to use her equipment.

The department said Officer Trotter used his own money to have the woman’s power restored which most likely saved her life.

“We honor Chris for this act of generosity and he truly is deserving of the Crimestopper’s award,” said the department. “Congratulations Chris!”

