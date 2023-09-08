SkyView
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay mortgage off for the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ahead of the 2023 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Columbia, the Tunnel 2 Towers (T2T) Foundation made an announcement that will go above and beyond for the family of a fallen Irmo Fire District firefighter.

T2T board member Jack Oehm announced the foundation will be paying off the mortgage that belongs to the family of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller.

This way the family will not have to worry about where they are going to live and they will get to stay in their forever home said foundation officials.

WIS News 10 anchor Judi Gatson said the local T2T chapter had been waiting on a decision from the national foundation and they found out during Oehm’s live interview with Gatson.

In May, Muller was fighting a fire at the Tropical Ridge Apartments in Columbia. It appears part of the structure fell on him, trapping him. He was taken to a hospital and did not survive his injuries. His loss is felt in the hearts of all who knew him.

