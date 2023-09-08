SkyView
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 4

By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Lee is going through some eyewall replacement that has weakened it back to a Category 4 storm.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is now a Category 4 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. Thanks to the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic, Lee will continue to maintain its strength. The latest forecast suggests Lee stays a category 4 storm for the next several days with winds near 140-145mph. The track has slowed down a little making it harder to predict, especially after 5 days.

Even into next week, Lee is expected to maintain its strength. By the middle of next week, Lee will begin to make a northward turn. While the timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, most of our computer guidance would suggest that Lee stays away from the southeastern US.

There’s a slightly greater concern for impacts to the northeast United States, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee is a rip current risk along the Eastern Seaboard next week as Lee inches closer.

Tropical Storm Margot has maintained its strength with winds near 40mph. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows that Margot has it continuing to the north west into the Central Atlantic.

This storm will likely become a Hurricane by early next week. Thankfully, while moving northward, it will stay far away from the Eastern Seaboard.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

