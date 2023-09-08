TROPICS: Hurricane Lee has weakened to a category 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Lee is going through some eyewall replacement that has weakened it back to a Category 4 storm.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is now a Category 4 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH. Thanks to the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic, Lee will continue to maintain its strength. The latest forecast suggests Lee weakens to a category 2 storm for the next several days with winds near 110mph. It then strengthens Sunday morning back to a cat 3 then a category 4 by Monday. The track has slowed down a little making it harder to predict, especially after 5 days.

Even into next week, Lee is expected to continue to the WNW then make a turn to the north. By the middle of next week, Lee will begin to make that northward turn. While the timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, most of our computer guidance would suggest that Lee stays away from the southeastern US.

There’s a slightly greater concern for impacts to the northeast United States, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee is a rip current risk along the Eastern Seaboard next week as Lee inches closer.

Tropical Storm Margot has maintained its strength with winds near 40mph. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows that Margot has it continuing to the north west into the Central Atlantic.

This storm will likely become a Hurricane by early next week. Thankfully, while moving northward, it will stay far away from the Eastern Seaboard.

