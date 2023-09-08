“Spirit doesn’t die:” Mother of murdered Columbia 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep shares her daughter’s legacy after killers’ sentencing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The life and legacy of Sanaa Amenhotep, the Columbia teenager who was kidnapped and murdered by three people she “loved and trusted,” is being remembered by her family following her killers’ sentencing.

“Spirit doesn’t die,” Saleemah Graham-Fleming, Amenhotep’s mother, said in an interview Thursday. “You can end a body, you can damage flesh. You’re going to scrape your hand or burn it or whatever. Those things are going to deteriorate but spirit cannot. Spirit is resilient.”

Amenhotep vanished in April of 2021. Her disappearance led to a weekslong search that ended when her body was discovered in a shallow grave in Leesville.

Last week, Judge Debra McCaslin sentenced the three people responsible for her killing to decades in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nicole Sanchez-Peralta, 19, will spend 65 years behind bars, while 20-year-olds Treveon Nelson and Jaylen Wilson, each received 60-year sentences.

They lured Amenhotep into a stolen car, drove her to the woods, and killed her.

She was 15.

“I wouldn’t wish it on the most evil person in the world, I don’t even wish it on her killers, that level of pain and torture,” Graham-Fleming said. “Being driven 46 minutes knowing you’re going to your death, and then to be treated like that by people you fed your food and gave your clothes to.”

Graham-Fleming said it is evident that the path toward justice extends beyond the courtroom, and is bigger than her daughter, whom she calls her “miracle baby.”

“The tone in the courtroom let me know that the sentencing is just a morsel of the work that needs to be done, not just here, but nationwide with the way that young people treat each other,” she said.

Graham-Fleming said she is grateful for the collaborative relationship she has had with law enforcement and specifically credited Richland County Sheriff Leon, but urged investigators to act with more urgency in cases like these to deliver closure to families.

“Really treating every situation like it could be the worst-case scenario, that would be helpful moving forward,” she said.

In handing down her decades-long sentences, McCaslin said “Our youth is killing our youth,” and that she intended to send a message.

“I think that was our prayer, is that it wasn’t about celebrating the demise of three other people,” Graham-Fleming said. “It was about justice and accountability, which is something that’s missing among our young people and our communities.”

Guided by prayer, Graham-Fleming has set up a nonprofit organization known as M.O.S.T (Mothers and Men of Slain Teens) that aims to put an end to gun violence, support families in similar situations, and provide scholarships to young people in the community.

