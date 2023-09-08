SkyView
South Carolina Department of Transportation to start expedited demolition of closed-down Lexington Motel 6

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the expedited demolition of a former Lexington Motel 6.(WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the expedited demolition of a former Lexington Motel 6.

SCDOT officials provided the following statement regarding the property’s demolition:

SCDOT expedited demolition of the property and demolition will take place this month. We continue to coordinate closely with local law enforcement to ensure the security of the property.

In Aug., a body was found at the closed-down motel located on the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive. The demolition is supposed to begin within the next few months.

According to the incident report, an individual told deputies he was looking for his girlfriend when he found a person who was dead in a room on the third floor of the building. He also told deputies the body was in the room next to another room with a lot of mattresses inside.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released preliminary autopsy results for the body found, which appeared to have been there for two to three weeks before being discovered.

Results showed “no apparent injuries,” and the cause of death remained unknown during the time of the preliminary autopsy, Fisher said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

