Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre Kicks Off 39th Season with Block Party

Trustus Theatre is gearing up for their 39th Season with a block party Saturday, September 9th...
Trustus Theatre is gearing up for their 39th Season with a block party Saturday, September 9th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Trustus Theatre)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Trustus Theatre is gearing up for their 39th Season with a block party Saturday, September 9th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 which will give fans access to live music from local musicians Natural Mystic, Pluto Wilson, and Tony Opus. We will also have food trucks, a raffle, and we will be auctioning off the graffiti from Little Shop of Horrors!

