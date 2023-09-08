SkyView
Soda City Live: Musical artist TiffanyJ to debut live studio album at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8

Musical artist TiffanyJ will be releasing her latest album/docu-concert at a Columbia movie...
Musical artist TiffanyJ has announced she will be debuting her live studio album, Solbird Sessions Live at a Columbia movie theater.(TiffanyJ)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Musical artist TiffanyJ has announced she will be debuting her live studio album, Solbird Sessions Live at a Columbia movie theater.

According to her Facebook page, Solbird Sessions Live! The album release/film premiere is set for Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8.

At the event, spectators should plan to have a fun-filled evening that combines experiencing the album live and witnessing the docu-concert before it is made available to the public.

Bio on TiffanyJ:

“A soulful approach to melodic art” is what artist TiffanyJ embodies. Through many forms of artistic expression, she has uncovered her calling and is on a mission to help others embrace their uniqueness and individuality.

You can purchase tickets here and learn more about the event here.

