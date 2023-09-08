SkyView
Soda City Live: Fort Jackson’s 5K run/walk for the fallen

This year's Run/Walk for the Fallen is Sept 9th at Hilton Field on post.
The 5K Run/Walk for the Fallen honors the service of Soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country.(Fort Jackson)
By Steven Fulton and Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 5K Run/Walk for the Fallen honors the service of soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country. This event will provide support, hope, and assistance in the healing process for those families whose lives are by combatant or non-combatant situations.

This year’s Run/Walk for the Fallen is Sept. 9th at Hilton Field on post.

Brigadier General Jason E. Kelly, the commanding general at Fort Jackson, and Army Community Service Specialist Marilynn Bailey talked more about the event.

