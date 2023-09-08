Sen. Lindsey Graham releases statement after Georgia Grand Jury recommends charges against him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham released the following statement following a Fulton County, Georgia, Grand Jury recommendation that he be indicted in connection to former President Donald Trump and others allegedly tried to overturn his loss in the 2020 Georgia election:

“As the then-Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I had to decide whether to hold a hearing regarding the allegations of election misconduct in Georgia and other locations, as well as whether to certify the election results. “I had questions, as did many others, about how the mail ballot process worked in Georgia and other locations. I did my due diligence. At the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results from every state including Georgia. “It should never be a crime for a federal elected official, particularly the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who will have to vote to certify a presidential election, to question and ensure the integrity of that election.”

Graham maintained he does not regret making that phone call, saying it, and calls to officials in other states, including Arizona, informed his eventual decision to vote to certify the election.

