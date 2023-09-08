SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.

The South Carolina Department of Safety said Mary Alice Simmons was headed down I-20 in Kershaw County when she saw a snake on the floorboard of the passenger seat.

She said she remained calm and managed to pull over onto the shoulder.

“I definitely freaked out. I’m surprised I didn’t wreck,” Simmons told SCDPS.

She called 911 and dispatchers told her they would send Highway Patrol out to help her out with her slithering situation.

Senior Trooper Bruce Horton and Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure responded to the call and found Simmons who was a little rattled.

#FeatureFriday: When a driver found a snake in her car, this SC trooper pulled it out “like it was a cute little...

Posted by South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Friday, September 8, 2023

By the time troopers arrived the four-foot-long King snake had already made its way to the dashboard.

“She was having a rough day, that’s for sure,” Oxandaboure said. “I felt bad for the lady because she wanted to burn the car.”

Oxandaboure then opened the car door and grabbed the snake with one hand behind the head and the other on the tail.

“This trooper had to be a good ole country boy,” Simmons said. “He reached in there, grabbed that snake, and pulled him right out like it was a cute little kitten.”

He then released the snake into a swamp near his office.

Simmons said she appreciated both troopers for answering her call and helping get rid of her unwelcomed passenger.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 4
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee is now a Cat 4
Members of the Children’s Committee listen to testimony during a public hearing at the South...
Committee hears ideas on how to help SC children, invites more input
A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is...
First Alert Traffic: Crash in front of shopping center causes outbound lane to close
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking rain and some thunder this weekend