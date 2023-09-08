S.C. State University football coach Buddy Pough & staff honored by Florence County school district high school for act of kindness

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University (SCSU) football head coach Buddy Pough and his staff were honored by a high school for their act of kindness after a tragedy.

In July, Lake City High School football head coach Ronald “Ronnie” Baker, and students Antwain Jones, Blayne Edwards, Andre McFadden-Pressley, and Torrance Wilson were injured when their mini-bus collided with a tractor-trailer while driving back from a football camp at SCSU.

When Pough heard about the crash, he and his staff went to the multiple hospitals the students and coach were at to make sure someone was there with the victims until family members arrived.

During the weekly Bulldog Update, where the last game is recapped and the team looks ahead to the next opponent, Lake City High School athletics director Matt Apicella was there to thank Pough and his staff for their act of kindness.

