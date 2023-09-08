Midlands lottery winner thinking of starting business after winning $300K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A lottery winner is thinking about starting a business after winning $300,000 from a South Carolina Education lottery ticket.

Officials said the winner purchased the $10 ticket at the Refuel on the 1000 block of Manning Road in Sumter.

“It’s unbelievable,” he told lottery officials,“I love to cook,” he said, which was a hint at his future business plans.

Refuel in Sumter received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

