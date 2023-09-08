SkyView
Kershaw County deputies seek public’s assistance locating missing woman

Deputies said Jennifer Beverly was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 30, at her house on Rock Springs Road in Lugoff.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing.

Deputies said Jennifer Beverly was last seen the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30, at her house on Rock Springs Road in Lugoff.

Anyone with information on Beverly’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512.

