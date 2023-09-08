Kershaw County deputies seek public’s assistance locating missing woman

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing.

Deputies said Jennifer Beverly was last seen the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 30, at her house on Rock Springs Road in Lugoff.

Anyone with information on Beverly’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512.

