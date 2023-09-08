SkyView
Irmo detectives investigating after vehicle collided wth house

Truck collides with house in Irmo
The Irmo Fire District announced detectives have started an investigation following a crash where a vehicle collided with a house.(Irmo Fire District)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District announced detectives have started an investigation following a crash where a vehicle collided with a house.

Officials with the Irmo Fire District said a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a house, causing minor injuries. The Irmo Fire, Richland County EMS, and Irmo Police Department were on the scene but the house and vehicle were heavily damaged.

Authorities reported one lane of Royal Tower was closed and traffic was backed up. Authorities urged drivers to use an alternate route.

