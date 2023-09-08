Irmo detectives investigating after vehicle collided wth house

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Fire District announced detectives have started an investigation following a crash where a vehicle collided with a house.

Officials with the Irmo Fire District said a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a house, causing minor injuries. The Irmo Fire, Richland County EMS, and Irmo Police Department were on the scene but the house and vehicle were heavily damaged.

Authorities reported one lane of Royal Tower was closed and traffic was backed up. Authorities urged drivers to use an alternate route.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.