SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Dan

Despite the obstacles that Dan has faced in his short life, he is still the sweetest, most...
Despite the obstacles that Dan has faced in his short life, he is still the sweetest, most affectionate boy ever!(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dan (aka Lieutenant Dan) is a 2-year-old cat up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Dan is a warrior! He has had a rough life. Earlier this year, Dan’s owner moved away and left him behind outside. A neighbor started feeding him but sadly he was hit by a car. She brought him to Pawmetto Lifeline so he could get the medical care he needed and find a forever home inside. Dan had to have a back leg and his tail amputated due to the injuries from being hit by the car.

Despite the obstacles that Dan has faced in his short life, he is still the sweetest, most affectionate boy ever! 14 pounds is a lot for this big boy to carry on just 3 legs with no tail to help him balance. But Dan’s missing body parts have not slowed him down one bit. He still enjoys playtime!

Dan loves meeting new people and soaking up all of the love. He is an expert snuggler and biscuit maker. Dan is the best boy and just wants a forever family of his own to love. This special boy deserves it!

He does not like other cats but does get along great with dogs and humans of all ages!

If you are interested in adopting Dan, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for walk-in feline adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
The two teen boys — who are 15 and 16 years old — were shot in the parking of the store on...
Victims of Columbia Food Lion shooting are teenagers, deputies say

Latest News

Deputies said Jennifer Beverly was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 30, at her...
Kershaw County deputies seek public’s assistance locating missing woman
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
Lexington police trying to identify person accused of breaking into multiple businesses
WIS 5-5:30a weekly recurring - Syncback
Kershaw County deputies seek public’s assistance locating missing woman
Sanaa Amenhotep (right) with her mother Saleemah Graham-Fleming (left). Amenhotep was kidnapped...
“Spirit doesn’t die:” Mother of murdered Columbia 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep shares her daughter’s legacy after killers’ sentencing