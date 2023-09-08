Furry Friend Friday - Dan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dan (aka Lieutenant Dan) is a 2-year-old cat up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Dan is a warrior! He has had a rough life. Earlier this year, Dan’s owner moved away and left him behind outside. A neighbor started feeding him but sadly he was hit by a car. She brought him to Pawmetto Lifeline so he could get the medical care he needed and find a forever home inside. Dan had to have a back leg and his tail amputated due to the injuries from being hit by the car.

Despite the obstacles that Dan has faced in his short life, he is still the sweetest, most affectionate boy ever! 14 pounds is a lot for this big boy to carry on just 3 legs with no tail to help him balance. But Dan’s missing body parts have not slowed him down one bit. He still enjoys playtime!

Dan loves meeting new people and soaking up all of the love. He is an expert snuggler and biscuit maker. Dan is the best boy and just wants a forever family of his own to love. This special boy deserves it!

He does not like other cats but does get along great with dogs and humans of all ages!

If you are interested in adopting Dan, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for walk-in feline adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.