FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances spike for us into Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine wins over spotty rain chances today, but more rain & storm potential presses in Saturday afternoon!

First Alert Headlines

Our Friday will come along with the chance for a few isolated showers & storms later this afternoon.

As of right now the best shower/storm chances look to settle into Saturday, as our stalled out front looks to move on.

Limited rain potential holds up into Sunday, looking even drier into the start of next week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Friday will still be very warm further into the day, with highs nearing 90, but some clouds will mix in over the region as we continue to see a cold front stall out for the Palmetto State.

This will bring us the chance for spotty showers and storms later in the afternoon/evening as well.

This front will work to finally press out towards the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, keeping the chance for more p.m. showers/storms in the region for Saturday, lingering as some isolated showers for Sunday.

The best rain potential looks to be into Saturday afternoon. Drier conditions look more likely into Monday & Tuesday for the time being!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Less humid with a good deal of sun again. Spotty storms and showers possible in the late afternoon/evening. Highs closer to 90.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. More storms and showers around into the day. Highs back to the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with a few showers lingering into the day. Highs settle around 85 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs just shy of 90 degrees.

Tuesday: A good deal of sun with highs around 90. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

