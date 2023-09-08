SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Crash in front of shopping center causes outbound lane to close

A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is...
A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is causing a traffic blockage.(Lexington Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is causing a traffic blockage.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the entry and exit of the shopping center is closed and outbound traffic is limited to one lane.

People leaving the shopping center have to exit from the second exit.

All inbound lanes in the area are open.

Officers said the area is going to take a while to reopen due to power poles and live power lines being downed during the crash.

Anyone in the area is asked to consider taking another route.

WIS will keep you updated as information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

