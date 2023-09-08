First Alert Traffic: Crash in front of shopping center causes outbound lane to close

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is causing a traffic blockage.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the entry and exit of the shopping center is closed and outbound traffic is limited to one lane.

People leaving the shopping center have to exit from the second exit.

All inbound lanes in the area are open.

Officers said the area is going to take a while to reopen due to power poles and live power lines being downed during the crash.

Anyone in the area is asked to consider taking another route.

A crash on Sunset Boulevard and US-378 in front of the Lexington Place shopping center is causing a traffic blockage. (Lexington Police Department)

…being down due to a collision.



Inbound lanes of Sunset Boulevard are both open but congestion is heavy.



Consider an alternate route if leaving the Town of Lexington on Sunset Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/IpiV9Z8wky — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 8, 2023

