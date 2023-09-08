SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Car flipped sideways on Gervais Street

Witnesses said to have seen multiple people attempt to pull a person out of a blue car that was...
Witnesses said to have seen multiple people attempt to pull a person out of a blue car that was flipped sideways on the road.(Maggie Mozdzierz)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are at the scene of what appears to be a car crash near a gas station on Gervais Street in Columbia.

Witnesses said to have seen multiple people attempt to pull a person out of a blue car that was flipped sideways on the road.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

