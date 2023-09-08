FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Car flipped sideways on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are at the scene of what appears to be a car crash near a gas station on Gervais Street in Columbia.

Witnesses said to have seen multiple people attempt to pull a person out of a blue car that was flipped sideways on the road.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.