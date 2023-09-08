Columbia Police search for gas station burglary suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect shown in surveillance footage breaking into a Garners Ferry Road Shell gas station on Sunday.

Police said the suspect is accused of stealing beer and cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Video surveillance of an unidentified man breaking into the Shell gas station at 4805 Garners Ferry Rd on 9/3. Once inside, the suspect swiped beer & cigarettes. If you know who this man is contact #Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/8wcuStejNj — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 8, 2023

