SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Police search for gas station burglary suspect

Police said the suspect is accused of stealing beer and cigarettes.
Police said the suspect is accused of stealing beer and cigarettes.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect shown in surveillance footage breaking into a Garners Ferry Road Shell gas station on Sunday.

Police said the suspect is accused of stealing beer and cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Keely (left), a food service employee, and Brittany Welch (right), a sworn SCDC...
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests
Gilliam (middle) is charged with murder while Ellerbe (right) and Ray (left) are both charged...
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder
wis
TROPICS: Lee rapidly intensifies into Category 5 storm
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the expedited demolition of a...
South Carolina Department of Transportation to start expedited demolition of closed-down Lexington Motel 6
Columbia man sentenced to more than 30 years on murder and weapon charges
Columbia man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on murder and weapon charges
Season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 air date confirmed
Witnesses said to have seen multiple people attempt to pull a person out of a blue car that was...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Car flipped sideways on Gervais Street