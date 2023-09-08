SkyView
Columbia man sentenced to more than 30 years on murder and weapon charges

Columbia man sentenced to more than 30 years on murder and weapon charges
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 30 years for murder and weapon charges.

Officials said 26-year-old James Joseph Patterson shot and killed 38-year-old William Clark at a house on S. Hampton Avenue in the Red Bank area of Lexington County after a dispute over money and a gambling game.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Patterson was convicted of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced by Judge Daniel Hall to 30 years for murder and five years on the weapons charge, set to run concurrently.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Deputy Attorney General Kinli Abee and Assistant Attorney General Joel Kozak with the assistance of investigator Matt Ellis, paralegals Connor Roark and Trysha Krasnosky, law clerk Megan Holderness, and victims’ advocates Trisha Allen and Christina Coller.

