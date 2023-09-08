SkyView
City of Columbia to hold ceremony to launch Finlay Park revitalization

Plans to revitalize Finlay Park in the final stages, construction expected to begin this spring
Plans to revitalize Finlay Park in the final stages, construction expected to begin this spring(WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to launch the construction process for the revitalization of Finlay Park.

The ceremony will take place at Finlay Park on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.

The cost of the project will be $21,320,000 and include multiple updates.

Project updates on Finlay Park:

  • Repairing the iconic spiral fountain, adding new falls cascading into a newly renovated central pond which will then flow into an amenity stream
  • Constructing of new multi-use structures for events and park activation, including a new band stage
  • Enhancing lawn areas for events
  • Adding new amenities such as strolling gardens, multiple walkways, an overlook plaza, restrooms, shade shelter, spray play, a destination playground, and public art
  • Increasing safety and visibility with more open-sight lines, cameras, call boxes, and enhanced lighting solutions
  • Adding office space for hospitality and on-site park rangers
  • Accessibility upgrades, parking modifications, and more

