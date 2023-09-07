SkyView
Victims of Columbia Food Lion shooting are teenagers

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victims of a shooting at a Columbia Food Lion are teenagers, according to Richland County deputies.

The two teen boys — who are 15 and 16 years old — were shot in the parking of the store on Hardscrabble Road on Monday night, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the pair were taken to the hospital, where they are still recovering.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.

