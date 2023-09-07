Victims of Columbia Food Lion shooting are teenagers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victims of a shooting at a Columbia Food Lion are teenagers, according to Richland County deputies.

The two teen boys — who are 15 and 16 years old — were shot in the parking of the store on Hardscrabble Road on Monday night, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the pair were taken to the hospital, where they are still recovering.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.