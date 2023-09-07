TROPICS: Lee rapidly intensifies into Category 5 storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Lee continues to quickly strengthen over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Lee is now a Category 5 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 160 MPH. Thanks to the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic, Lee will continue to rapidly intensify this weekend. The latest forecast suggests Lee becomes a Category 5 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 175 MPH.

Even into next week, Lee is expected to maintain its strength. By the middle of next week, Lee will begin to make a northward turn. While the timing of this turn and how northward it goes is unclear, most of our computer guidance would suggest that Lee stays away from the southeastern US.

There’s a slightly greater concern for impacts to the northeast United States, but that remains unclear at this time. As of now, the only guarantee is a rip current risk along the Eastern Seaboard next week as Lee inches closer.

Earlier today, the National Hurricane Center began to issue advisories on Tropical Depression Fourteen. TD Fourteen was able to intensify this afternoon and has strengthened into Tropical Storm Margot. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows that Margot has maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH.

This storm will likely become a Hurricane over the weekend. Thankfully, while moving northward, it will stay far away from the Eastern Seaboard.

