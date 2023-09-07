“A total disregard for human life” RCSD deputy injured during police chase speaks

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into a Richland County Police cruiser during a police chase will remain behind bars.

26-year-old Raqwan Williams went before a circuit court judge this afternoon for an emergency bond revocation hearing called by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. That’s after Williams was arrested again following a domestic violence call on September 3rd. Williams was already out on bond for a murder charge from 2021.

Williams’ most recent arrest comes after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. That happened at the Grove at St. Andrews Apartments off Zimalcrest Dr. During that incident he crashed head on into a Richland County Deputy’s cruiser while trying to flee the scene. That deputy was taken to the hospital following the crash.

“It was Labor Day weekend there were children running around throughout the complex,” Deputy Michelle Burnside told a judge Thursday evening.

A total disregard for human life is how Deputy Michelle Burnside describes the actions of 26-year-old Raqwan Williams on the evening of September 3rd when investigators say he tried to run from deputies.

“We kind of figured that someone was getting into an altercation.”

A neighbor who did not want to be identified says she heard Williams and a woman yelling at each other.

“They were just really loud and then the cops came,” said the neighbor.

Investigators say they were dispatched to the Grove at St. Andrews Apartment Complex for a domestic violence involving a weapon. When deputies got there, they said Williams had stolen the victim’s car in an attempt to run from the police. While trying to flee Williams crashed head on into Deputy Burnside’s police cruiser. An act police believe was intentional.

“My ears started ringing and I got out of the vehicle and started chasing the suspect down and that’s when I got really dizzy and went unconscious and the next thing, I know I woke up in a trauma bed,” she said.

Williams could be seen in court Thursday afternoon with an Alvin S. Glenn detention center jumpsuit on and his arm bandaged up from the crash involving Deputy Burnside. He had no words after Deputy Burnside described to the judge the lasting impacts that crash has had on her so far.

“Mostly neck pain, spine pain, my back is really sensitive right now. I’m not able to turn my neck at all. I can’t do anything about it and it’s taken a toll on me and my family,” explained Deputy Burnside.

“He should’ve never been out on bond in the first place,” Burnside added.

Williams was out on a 75-thousand-dollar bond and ordered to house arrest for a murder charge stemming from an incident back in 2021. That’s when investigators say he shot another man in the back off of Two Notch Rd and then later admitted to it.

“He shot someone. And he was very open about it that he shot and killed someone. There was never any doubt about it. It was a great case and here he is a murderer who gets released and what does he do? He gets arrested again,” said the Sheriff.

Sheriff Lott says catch and release is something law enforcement sees to often but he’s hopeful new bond reform laws will change that.

“Now, before a magistrate judge sets bond, they have a checklist that they have to go through. Is it gang related, was a weapon involved. Now, they have to justify the bond that they set before they didn’t have to do that,” said Sheriff Lott.

Sheriff Lott says he’s seen some progress in bond reform but there’s still a long way to go. Meanwhile Deputy Burnside is expected to return to work Monday pending a doctor’s approval.

Williams will have the opportunity to go back before a judge for another bond hearing in six months.

