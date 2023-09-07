SkyView
Targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution leads to staff arrests

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A targeted search at Lee Correctional Institution by the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) office of Inspector General (OIG) leads to two arrests of prison staff.

Brian Keely, a food service employee, and Brittany Welch, a sworn SCDC Lieutenant and 6-year employee were arrested on Sept. 5.

According to arrest warrants, a search of the prison cafeteria led to the discovery of a large amount of contraband that included cellphones and narcotics. An inmate cell phone that was recovered had multiple calls and text messages between Keely’s phone number as listed in SCDC records, the arrest warrant stated.

Text messages between July 2 and Aug. 6 detailed Keely and an inmate’s plans to introduce contraband into the prison on different occasions, as well as the exchange of money.

Arrest warrants also claimed Brittany Welch committed obstruction of justice between Aug. 8 and Aug. 16.

WIS EXCLUSIVE: WIS was there when OIG agents stormed the prison and looked into tips that led to the arrests. Watch for an exclusive report soon.

