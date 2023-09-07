SkyView
Sumter man arrested for murder

Jacoby Richardson was arrested in connection with the murder of Bruce Bracey in Sumter County.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jacoby Richardson was arrested on Sept. 6, 2023, after an arrest warrant was issued.

Richardson is being accused of murdering Bruce Bracey on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, around 9:50 p.m.

Bracey was found by deputies face-down in a yard and unresponsive near the 900 block of David Austin Road.

EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced Bracey dead.

During the investigation, deputies said it seemed that someone dragged Bracey’s body a short distance and attempted to hide his body.

The investigation led to Jacoby Richardson as the suspect in the case.

Jacoby Richardson was taken into custody and to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

