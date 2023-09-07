Soda City Live: City of Columbia Seeking Volunteers for Pedestrian and Bicyclist Counts

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The City of Columbia is looking to find volunteers to help with pedestrian and bicyclist counts.

The counts help to ensure all commuters are accounted for and numbers from the count will help with important decision-making about the city’s landscape.

Click here for more information and you can apply here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.