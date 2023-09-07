Soda City Live: 8th Annual Purple Gala for Domestic Violence Awareness

Columbia, S.C. (WIS) - According to the center for disease control and prevention, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime.

The Annual Purple Gala will be taking place next month, and it aims to bring awareness to the social issue, and provide a safe haven to survivors with proceeds going towards programs that help victims.

This year will feature Sabrina Greenlee, a domestic violence survivor and activist who is the mother of NFL Wide Receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

You can purchase tickets here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.