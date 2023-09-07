Scout Motors construction on pause due to permit issues

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Scout Motors project being built in the town of Blythewood has been put on pause due to permit issues according to Blythewood town administrators.

The facility is supposed to be located at Interstate 77 between exits 27 and 24 and is expected to bring four thousand new jobs.

The project was scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The halt on the project is due to the company needing a wetland permit.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, a wetland is an area of land that’s saturated with moisture seasonally or year-round.

To build on wetlands, a permit is required through the Army Corps of Engineers.

WIS reached out to Scout Motors for a comment and received the following joint statement from the South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey and Richland County Economic Development Director Jeff Ruble:

“Construction work at the Scout Motors site is not ending; this is a pause in activity while permitting moves forward, including the period for public comment. As we look forward to the opportunities Scout Motors’ tremendous investment will bring, we value the people who call Blythewood home and want to make sure they stay informed about the project’s progress – especially as construction efforts will ebb and flow until completion.”

WIS spoke with Town of Blythewood Administrator Carroll Williamson who said the project is still on schedule for completion in 2026.

“The town is continuing to work with the engineers from Richland County and Scout for the permit applications and the jurisdiction of the town. From our perspective, it is continuing to move and there’s been no changes whatsoever, so we’ll continue to ensure that this is every bit of benefit to the town,” said Williamson.

Representative Kambrell Garvin who represents Blythewood as the District 77 representative in the State House said the project will not only impact Blythewood and Richland County but the entire state.

“At the end of the day, the project is still moving forward. I think it’s really important that we articulate that to the community and also share that it’s a really important economic development project not just for the Blythewood area, but for the entire region and state,” said Representative Garvin.

The public will have multiple opportunities to learn more about this project and engage with the people behind it from Sept. 17 through Sept. 18 as the company will be hosting a series of presentations of a 3D model of the site and answering questions from the public.

On Sept. 19 multiple state agencies will be hosting a public meeting based on various elements of the project.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

