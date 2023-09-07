SkyView
Rock 4 Recovery hits the stage later this month


By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Put September 29th on your calendar for a musical night out. With 17 top 20 singles and four chart-topping number-one songs, pop icon Taylor Dayne will headline the LRADAC Foundation’s 4th annual Rock 4 Recovery concert. Some of her hits include “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” and “I’ll Always Love You.”

Tifani Moore is the development director for the LRADAC Foundation. And Keller Kissam is the president of Dominion Energy South Carolina - the key sponsor of the concert event. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to invite the community to enjoy the evening that will impact thousands of lives.

Along with awesome 80s and 90s music, there will be a wide array of food trucks along with a substance-free and safe concert experience for people in recovery and their friends and family.

Rock 4 Recovery and other fundraising events enable the LRADAC Foundation to help families and individuals enter recovery. These are people who, otherwise, could not do so on their own because of a lack of insurance or the inability to pay.

Rock 4 Recovery, with music superstar Taylor Dayne, is Friday, September 29 at the Icehouse Amphitheater. That’s at 107 West Main Street in Lexington. The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Purchase your ticket here.




