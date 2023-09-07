SkyView
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal season 2 air date confirmed

Season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix.
Season 2 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix.(Netflix)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Netflix confirmed the second season of their true crime documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will premiere in September.

The second season hits the streaming service on Sept. 20.

Netflix says the season will include interviews with Murdaugh’s housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate Simpson, former caretaker Mushelle Smith, Curtis Eddie Smith, and one of the jurors in the double murder trial.

Murdaugh’s defense team is currently asking for a new trial, claiming the jury who convicted him of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul was tampered with by a court clerk.

MORE NEWS: Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

