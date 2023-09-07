SkyView
Lexington police trying to identify person accused of breaking into multiple businesses

The Lexington police are trying to identify a person accused of breaking into multiple...
The Lexington Police have asked for the public’s help in finding an individual accused of breaking and entering into a business and then entering another business.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police have asked for the public’s help in finding an individual accused of breaking and entering into a business and then entering another business.

Officers said on Aug. 15 a person forced their way into a business on Columbia Avenue and then unlawfully entered a second business on Sunset Boulevard.

Authorities added the person stole money and cash that was left at one of the businesses and caused damage to the second business. detectives added the person had an unusual walk/gait.

If you have any information on the identity of the individual, you are encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Voravudhi at 803-359-2067.

