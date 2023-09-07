Lexington police trying to identify person accused of breaking into multiple businesses

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police have asked for the public’s help in finding an individual accused of breaking and entering into a business and then entering another business.

Officers said on Aug. 15 a person forced their way into a business on Columbia Avenue and then unlawfully entered a second business on Sunset Boulevard.

LPD needs to identify this individual and note his unusual walk/gait that you'll see in the video.



If you have any information about these cases, contact Detective Corporal Voravudhi at 803-359-2067 or cvoravudhi@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/EJT2y2OEDm — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) September 7, 2023

Authorities added the person stole money and cash that was left at one of the businesses and caused damage to the second business. detectives added the person had an unusual walk/gait.

If you have any information on the identity of the individual, you are encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Voravudhi at 803-359-2067.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.