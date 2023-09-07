How to successfully run or walk the Tunnel to Towers 5k

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, patriotism will be in full force in the streets of downtown Columbia for the Tunnel to Towers 5K run and walk. The evening event was born from the tragedy of 9/11 and it raises money to support first responders, military heroes, and their families. If you’re doing tomorrow’s event as a trained runner or walker, or maybe a first-time participant, there are some good tips to keep in mind when hitting the pavement.

Before thousands take to the streets for the Tunnel to Towers 5k run and walk, they first will take time for a pre-race ceremony that includes honoring our country and the men and women who keep it safe. Because of the tragic attacks on our nation on September 11, 2001, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is using the event to raise money to support our nation’s fallen and catastrophically injured first responders, military heroes, and their families. The mission draws numerous participants - both those who are experienced and trained runners and those who are jumping in for the first time.

For all participants, Mitch Hanks, a doctor of physical therapy at Lexington Medical Center has advice. From the hospital’s Otarre Pointe facility in Cayce, he demonstrates some must-do’s. He advises participants of all levels to first do a full-body stretch.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a first-time pavement beater, Mitch says there are four common physical ailments: the knees, shin splints, plantar fasciitis, and Achilles pain. Mitch says after the race, give your body the chance to adequately cool down. Take about five minutes to walk it off. You’ll feel great thanks to the flowing adrenaline and endorphin high. Just don’t be surprised when a day or two after the event, you have what’s called DOMS. That stands for delayed onset muscle soreness. Mitch says the best thing you can do is give your legs some rest, ice, and keep moving. Not moving will lead to stiffness and soreness in your muscles and joints. You want to feel good after a race - so you’re more willing to sign up for the next one.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K run and walk is tomorrow, September 8. The opening ceremony begins at 6 p.m. The race is at 7 p.m. The activities begin at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at 1101 Lincoln Street in downtown Columbia.

Registration is $15 for children 12 and under, $20 for those 13 to 17, and $25 for first responders and military members. All other adults are $35. For more info and to register click the link here.

