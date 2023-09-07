FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances work to return to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we remain with some lingering summer heat, rain potential rises towards the start of our weekend!

First Alert Headlines

Some heat & humidity linger into our Thursday, with a heat index just shy of 100 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front brings isolated showers and storm chances from Thursday evening into the upcoming weekend.

As of right now the best rain chances look to settle into Saturday, as our approaching front continues to stall out.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! For today we continue to see some hazy afternoon sunshine break out for the region. Highs will likely push to the middle 90s yet again, with a heat index just shy of 100.

Late in the day some spotty storms are possible due to an approaching cold front! These chances will eventually putter out later overnight, as the front continues to track through the region.

Friday will still be very warm, with highs nearing 90-91, but more clouds will mix in over the region with this front that stalls out into the Palmetto State. This will bring us the chance for spotty showers and storms later in the afternoon.

This front will likely continue to stall into the weekend, keeping the chance for more p.m. showers/storms in the region for Saturday and Sunday. The best rain potential looks to be into Saturday afternoon. Drier conditions look more likely into Monday for the time being.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Muggy and hot with a possible late spotty storm. High temperatures in the mid-90s with a heat index just shy of 100.

Friday: Some breaks of hazy sun. Spotty storms and showers in the late afternoon/evening. Highs closer to 91 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Some storms and showers around into the day. Highs back to the mid-80s.

Sunday: Partial sunshine with some isolated showers lingering into the day. Highs settle around 85 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs just shy of 90 degrees.

