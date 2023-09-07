Driver dies at hospital after crash on highway

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina driver is dead after a crash on a Sumter County highway.

The crash happened on US-521, a mile south of Rembert on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 1:40 p.m.

According to Lance Corporal William Bennett, the driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan and the Nissan Versa driver collided at the intersection on Spencer Road and US-521.

The driver of the Dodge was driving south on the highway and the driver of the Nissan was driving west on Spencer Road when the crash happened.

The Nissan Versa driver was taken to Prisma Health Hospital in Sumter and later pronounced deceased because of injuries received during the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

