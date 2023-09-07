SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Driver dies at hospital after crash on highway

The crash happened on US-521, a mile south of Rembert on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 1:40 p.m.
The crash happened on US-521, a mile south of Rembert on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 1:40 p.m.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina driver is dead after a crash on a Sumter County highway.

The crash happened on US-521, a mile south of Rembert on Wednesday, Sept. 6 around 1:40 p.m.

According to Lance Corporal William Bennett, the driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan and the Nissan Versa driver collided at the intersection on Spencer Road and US-521.

The driver of the Dodge was driving south on the highway and the driver of the Nissan was driving west on Spencer Road when the crash happened.

The Nissan Versa driver was taken to Prisma Health Hospital in Sumter and later pronounced deceased because of injuries received during the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
Deputies were dispatched to the store on the 4700 block of Hard Scrabble Road around 7 p.m....
Shooting at Columbia Food Lion sends 2 people to the hospital
The intersection at the 6-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his attorney Dick Harpootlian as hi trial for murder at the Colleton...
Alex Murdaugh’s legal team calls for new trial over alleged jury tampering
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee will continue to strengthen

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee will continue to strengthen
Scout Motors project on pause due to permit issues
Scout Motors construction on pause due to permit issues
Tye' Stevens
Bonnell Drive capital murder suspect apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Anniston
Jeroid Price ordered to stay in prison
Jeroid Price ordered to stay in prison