Deputies: Suspect wanted in connection to Orangeburg County Tidal Wave car wash vandalism

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced deputies have started a search for a suspect in connection to the vandalism of a car wash.

Investigators said they are looking for a male who vandalized the storage room of the Tidal Wave car wash on North Road on June 6. Employees told investigators that several boxes had been rummaged through and light fixtures had been damaged in the storage room.

Authorities have described the suspect as a male wearing black shorts, brown boots, a black hat turned backwards, and wearing a t-shirt with the words “#ALL-IN” on the front and “COACH” on the back.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

