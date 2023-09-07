SkyView
Deputies announce suspects charged in connection to Orangeburg County drive-by shooting

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Drevon Owens, 19, and Levern Glover, 18, were charged after a 15-year-old died and a 14-year-old was injured following a drive-by shooting on April 9 outside of a St. Matthews Road motel.

Deputies added another suspect is being held on charges in another state and will eventually be brought back to South Carolina to face charges in Orangeburg County.

“This is truly mindboggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act,” the sheriff said. “You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”

According to investigators, Witnesses said that just before 12 p.m. gunfire was seen coming from a red sedan that drove through the parking lot.

Authorities said Glover has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and Owens has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

