SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Data theft from engineer allowed Chinese hackers to breach emails of senior government officials, Microsoft says

Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.
Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.(Source: Microsoft/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft has revealed how alleged Chinese hackers were able to breach senior U.S. officials’ emails earlier this summer.

In a statement Wednesday, the tech giant said it happened after hackers stole sensitive data from a Microsoft engineer.

That gave them access to a cryptographic key that was later used to break into the U.S. officials’ email accounts.

The statement sheds new light on a cyber-espionage campaign that has caused a furor in Washington.

Microsoft has been under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and officials who have demanded more information on how the hackers broke into the email accounts.

Microsoft says it has corrected the issues that led to the breach.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and a deputy is injured following a violent overnight home invasion in...
LCSD: Man dead after killing ex-wife, shooting Lexington County deputy in violent home invasion
JEROID PRICE
Attorney Todd Rutherford plans on filing new petition regarding Jeriod Price
A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to McBride’s arrest.
Sumter man wanted for attempted murder, considered armed and dangerous
The intersection at the 6-mile marker is shut down due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-77 southbound shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer
wis
TROPICS: Hurricane Lee will continue to strengthen

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
FILE - Luci Baines Johnson looks at the desk on May 16, 2023, on display at the LBJ...
Presidential centers issue joint statement calling out the fragile state of US democracy
Rescuers are working to help an American who is trapped in the third deepest cave in turkey.
Rescue efforts are underway for an American caver who fell ill while exploring a deep cave in Turkey
County officials said this escape is nearly identical to another inmate's escape. (Source:...
Convicted killer used same method to escape as previous escapee
Three men are charged in connection with a murder in Richland County. according to deputies.
Shooting leaves a man dead in Richland County