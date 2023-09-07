SkyView
Columbia police searching for individual accused of vandalizing business

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has started a search for a suspect who has been accused of vandalizing a business.

Authorities said a man is accused of spraying graffiti on the door of a business on the 600 block of Harden Street on Aug. 19.

If you have any information, law enforcement has urged residents to use CrimeStoppers to submit an anonymous tip.

