Columbia police searching for individual accused of vandalizing business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has started a search for a suspect who has been accused of vandalizing a business.

Authorities said a man is accused of spraying graffiti on the door of a business on the 600 block of Harden Street on Aug. 19.

Can you help #ColumbiaPDSC officers identify this person? He's accused of spraying graffitti on the door of a business at 601 Harden St. on 8/19. Contact #Crimestoppers w/information. pic.twitter.com/Z1eOuqX9eU — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 6, 2023

If you have any information, law enforcement has urged residents to use CrimeStoppers to submit an anonymous tip.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.