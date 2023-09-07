SkyView
Columbia family home suffers $300K in damages after fire, firefighters say

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family home in Columbia’s King’s Grant neighborhood suffered $300,000 in damage after a fire burned through their roof.

Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to the large house fire on Tombee Lane on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire breaking through parts of the roof.

The fire was eventually brought under control and no one was hurt.

Fire marshals continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

