Burlington opening new Lexington location

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A national retailer will be opening up a new location in the Midlands in fall 2023.

Officials announced Burlington, the national off-price department store retailer, will be opening a new location on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

According to a press release the new location will allow shoppers to find fantastic deals on brands throughout the store. Burlington offers the following items:

Ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices

Menswear

Kids apparel

Footwear for everyone

Baby everything

Home décor items

Seasonal/holiday items

Pet care and toys

