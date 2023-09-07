SkyView
Burlington opening new Lexington location

A national retailer will be opening up a new location in the Midlands in fall 2023.
A national retailer will be opening up a new location in the Midlands in fall 2023.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A national retailer will be opening up a new location in the Midlands in fall 2023.

Officials announced Burlington, the national off-price department store retailer, will be opening a new location on the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

According to a press release the new location will allow shoppers to find fantastic deals on brands throughout the store. Burlington offers the following items:

  • Ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices
  • Menswear
  • Kids apparel
  • Footwear for everyone
  • Baby everything
  • Home décor items
  • Seasonal/holiday items
  • Pet care and toys

