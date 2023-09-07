SkyView
3 men charged in connection with Richland County murder

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men are charged in connection with a murder in Richland County. according to deputies.

When deputies were called to the 8700 block of Two Notch Road just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot, officials said they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), first responders tried to save the man’s life, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators determined the victim caused a disturbance in the parking lot of a business and Raymond Gilliam, 29, Travon Ellerbe, 19, and Suni Ray, 20, came out and assaulted him.

RCSD said Gilliam pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Gilliam is charged with murder while Ellerbe and Ray are both charged with assault by mob.

All three were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

