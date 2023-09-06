Sumter man wanted for attempted murder, considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man wanted for attempted murder and other charges in connection to a shooting on May 31.

Kevin McBride, 44, of Broad Street — also known as “Freak” — is accused by SPD of shooting a person through the front door of a home before driving off. Police said no one in the home was hurt.

According to officials, McBride is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to McBride’s arrest.

Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, going online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app that’s available for Android or Apple devices.

