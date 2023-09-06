State seeks to revoke bond of man after he allegedly hit a Richland County Sheriff’s Department vehicle head-on

SkyView
An emergency bond hearing has been set for a suspect who was out on bond in connection to a fatal shooting who is also accused of hitting a Richland County Sheriff’s Department vehicle head-on during a chase.(The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An emergency bond hearing has been set for a suspect who was out on bond in connection to a fatal shooting who is also accused of hitting a Richland County Sheriff’s Department vehicle head-on during a chase.

According to court documents, Raqwan Lamont Williams, 26, was out on bond after he was charged in 2021 on a weapons and murder charge in connection to a deadly Two Notch Road shooting.

Deputies said Williams’ bond was initially set at $75,000 on Sept. 21, 2021, and the emergency hearing will be to revoke his bond based on when he allegedly hit a deputy’s vehicle head-on during a pursuit on Monday, Sept. 4.

The hearing will be on Thursday. Sept. 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Richland County courthouse.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

