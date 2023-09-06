Soda City Live: Our Place of Hope 2nd Annual Community Forum

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being...but what if you’re not feeling your best in any of these areas?

Our Place of Hope is a nonprofit that focuses on mental health and mental illness- and they are gearing up to host their second annual community forum to bring the community together to discuss the impact of mental illness on our community and look at some solutions that have been very successful in other communities.

You can register for the event by going to the Our Place of Hope website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.