Soda City Live: Our Place of Hope 2nd Annual Community Forum

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being...but what if you're not feeling your best in any of these areas?(Our Place of Hope)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being...but what if you’re not feeling your best in any of these areas?

Our Place of Hope is a nonprofit that focuses on mental health and mental illness- and they are gearing up to host their second annual community forum to bring the community together to discuss the impact of mental illness on our community and look at some solutions that have been very successful in other communities.

You can register for the event by going to the Our Place of Hope website.

