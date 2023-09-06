SkyView
SC Supreme Court orders Jeroid Price to stay in prison, serve remainder of his sentence

JEROID PRICE
JEROID PRICE(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An order from the South Carolina Supreme Court released Wednesday morning vacated the lower court’s order that reduced the sentence for convicted murderer Jeroid Price.

The Supreme Court ordered that Jeroid Price, 43, who was released from prison 16 years early, will now remain in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and must serve the remainder of his sentence.

The order states that the courts did not have the authority to allow Price to be released from prison. According to South Carolina state law, anyone convicted of murder must serve a minimum of 30 years.

In December 2022, former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed and sealed an order cutting Price’s sentence to 19 years. Price was released in March of this year.

The order came under intense criticism this month over its secrecy, questions about court procedure, and arguments the law wasn’t followed.

The state supreme court quickly overturned that decision and ordered Price back to prison immediately, but he never returned, prompting a months-long search. Price was captured in July in New York and was returned to prison.

Jeroid Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr. in 2002.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

