‘Overnight incident’ causes road closures in Lexington County for morning commuters

A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An “overnight incident” is causing closures on Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

LCSD said to expect delays and use alternate routes.

A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers. No other details were given.

The departments will hold a joint press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday at Round Hill Fire Station (Station 3) on Two Notch Road.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

