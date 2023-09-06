‘Overnight incident’ causes road closures in Lexington County for morning commuters

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An “overnight incident” is causing closures on Two Notch Road between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

LCSD said to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Due to ongoing work in response to an overnight incident, Two Notch Road is closed between Smith Pond Road and Calks Ferry Road.



Expect delays in the area for most of the morning. If possible, please use an alternate route.



We’ll let you know when the road has reopened. pic.twitter.com/os5yoN3AxM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 6, 2023

A post by the sheriff said the incident involved deputies and Lexington police officers. No other details were given.

The departments will hold a joint press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday at Round Hill Fire Station (Station 3) on Two Notch Road.

