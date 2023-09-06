SkyView
Police: Shoplifting suspects swapped baby with stolen merch in stroller

Police are asking for help identifying two shoplifting suspects who they say used a baby...
Police are asking for help identifying two shoplifting suspects who they say used a baby stroller to hide stolen merchandise from Best Buy.(Waynesville PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Waynesville Police Department is asking for help identifying two shoplifting suspects who they say used a baby stroller to hide stolen merchandise.

Officers said the suspects, who were recorded on video at the Best Buy in Waynesville, took a child out of a stroller, put a high-value item in the baby’s place, and covered it with a blanket.

The police department released surveillance images of the suspects walking out of the store.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Waynesville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

